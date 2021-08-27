Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 1.2% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $31,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

