Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 4,518 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,314,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,493,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

