Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after buying an additional 599,964 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,753,000 after buying an additional 198,816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,405. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.