Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,347,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

