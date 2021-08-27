Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,681,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

