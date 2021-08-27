Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,705. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

