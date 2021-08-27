Evoke Wealth LLC Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.92. The stock had a trading volume of 108,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

