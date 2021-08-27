Evoke Wealth LLC Has $15.45 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 4.83% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 97.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,136.1% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 35,093 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $387,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,925. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55.

