Evoke Wealth LLC Has $29.31 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,796 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $29,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,866 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.