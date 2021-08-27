Evoke Wealth LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.95. The stock had a trading volume of 507,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

