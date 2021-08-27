Evoke Wealth LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Stephens increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

