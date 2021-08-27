Evoke Wealth LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.53% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRTX. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,045,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 39,496 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,984. The company has a market capitalization of $984.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

