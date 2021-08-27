Evoke Wealth LLC Has $67.45 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,258 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $67,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 414,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

