Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 30,195,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,030,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

