Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 2,266 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,971. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.