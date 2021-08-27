Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 237,945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,945 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 294,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.83.

