Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 61,623 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $72,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.71. 150,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

