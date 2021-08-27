Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 9,346 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.