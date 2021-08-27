Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 9,408 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.73. 3,683,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

