Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.89. 6,558,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

