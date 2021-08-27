Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 272,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.05. 830,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

