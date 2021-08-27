Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 4,634 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 4.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $105,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after buying an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after buying an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after buying an additional 907,708 shares during the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 137,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $103.77.

