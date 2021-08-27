Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 475 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $51.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,879.99. The stock had a trading volume of 135,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,848.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,613.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

