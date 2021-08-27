Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Position Raised by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owned approximately 0.61% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,109,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 336,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 139,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,477,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 114,350 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 101.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 85,915 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 67.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.