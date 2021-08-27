Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.27

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 3935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,766 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

