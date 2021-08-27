Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.72

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.72 ($44.38) and traded as high as €43.36 ($51.01). Evotec shares last traded at €42.50 ($50.00), with a volume of 340,465 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.33.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

