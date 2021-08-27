Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 2.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.24% of Exact Sciences worth $1,333,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $103.89. 1,367,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

