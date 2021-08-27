Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 464 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.19. 613,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,654. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.74. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.