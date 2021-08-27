Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 70,470 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 241.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,470 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 299,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

