Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,000,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

