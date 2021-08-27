Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $66,631,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in ServiceNow by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $451,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 486.3% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $632.40. The company had a trading volume of 820,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 752.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.85 and a one year high of $635.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $575.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.