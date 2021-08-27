Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after buying an additional 458,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,889,000.

Shares of VFH traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 452,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,735. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

