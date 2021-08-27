Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,079 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNRG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 512.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth $814,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of CNRG stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $60.11 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

