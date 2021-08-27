Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,684 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $59.40. 13,088,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,328,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

