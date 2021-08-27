Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 5,457,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

