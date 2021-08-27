Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $316.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $317.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

