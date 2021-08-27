Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $702,000.

Shares of VAW traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.10. 64,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,909. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.88.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

