Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.