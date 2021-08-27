Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

