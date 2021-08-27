Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,832 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 962,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,291. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

