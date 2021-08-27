Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.5% in the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 290,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 72.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $401.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

