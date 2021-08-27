Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VCR traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.03. 50,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,727. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $323.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

