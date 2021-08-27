Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. 436,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,213. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.