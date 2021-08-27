Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,520 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. 1,276,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,568. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.