Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 351 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $19.06 on Friday, hitting $954.94. 445,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $891.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $955.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

