Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,940 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

BAC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,386,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,768,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

