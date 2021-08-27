Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 59,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 858.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.14. 1,655,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

