Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 980 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

PG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

