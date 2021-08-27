Exeedme Trading Up 60.1% Over Last Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001914 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $60.47 million and $4.05 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00130711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00152407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.31 or 0.99463081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00995293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.96 or 0.06548599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

