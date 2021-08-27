Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Up 175.4% in August

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the July 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Exicure stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.82. Exicure has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Exicure Company Profile
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
