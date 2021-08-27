Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Up 175.4% in August

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the July 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.82. Exicure has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 886,786 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,189.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

